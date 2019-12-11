Youngest Wagner family member charged with murder in Pike County massacre appears in court

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The youngest Wagner family member charged with murder in 2016′s Pike County massacre appeared in court on Wednesday.
Edward “Jake” Wagner waived his right to a speedy trial through Jan. 31 2021, which means it could be more than a year before his case goes to court.
Jake Wagner, together with his mother, father, and brother are all charged with aggravated murder in planning and killing the Rhoden family on April 22, 2016.
The victims are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
In addition to murder charges, Jake Wagner is also charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor for having sexual contact with Hanna Rhoden when she was 15 and he was 20, according to his indictment.
Gov. Mike DeWine said last year the custody of the couple’s daughter, Sophia, who is now 5, was a major factor in the massacre.
Wagner is scheduled to appear in court for another pretrial hearing on Feb. 10 at 1:30 p.m.
