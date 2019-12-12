Cloudy and chilly into tomorrow morning then evening rain

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It will be a cloudy and chilly night but your morning commute will be dry. Rain will arrive tomorrow evening and with temperatures in the upper 30s into Saturday evening it looks like a 24-hour period of chilly, light rain in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
The rain will arrive well after the Friday evening commute but once it starts rain will fall into Saturday evening. I cannot rule out a few brief breaks but most of the time it will be wet.
Sunday will dawn mostly cloudy and dry but another system will bring a mix of rain and snow to the Tristate Sunday evening. Overnight into Monday morning temperatures will be uncomfortably close to freezing and that could means some light snow accumulation and slick spots for Monday morning. Right now most models are leaning towards a wet Monday morning so stay tuned to FOX19 NOW and our weather app for forecast updates.
