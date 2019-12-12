Coast Guard: Mate on-watch fell asleep at controls in Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club barge crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Coast Guard says two factors contributed to a barge crash into the Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club in October.
The mate on-watch fell asleep while at the controls “thereby failing to maintain a proper watch as the vessel was underway up-bound on the Ohio River at mile marker 474,” said a news release from the Coast Guard Thursday.
Secondly, the two deckhands on-watch at the time of the crash were not assigned to navigation watch duties, the release said.
The Coast Guard has started administrative enforcement action against the mate’s Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Credential, but they say they cannot provide specifics until that case is wrapped up.
The barge, carrying rocks, sand, and gravel, slammed into a marina on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky on Oct. 2, striking several boats and causing heavy damage to the Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club.
Portions of the club were shoved down river and onto the riverbanks.
The crash caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to the restaurant.
At the time of the crash, the owners of the yacht club said its future was still up in the air.
No one was hurt.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.