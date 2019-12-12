Cold shelter opens after renovations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A winter shelter that was undergoing renovations is now open.
Organizers with Maslow’s Army said shelter space was nonexistent until The David & Rebecca Barron Center for Men reopened.
Maslow’s Army said not having a place for our homeless is problematic and puts their lives at risk and that’s why the shelter reopening is so important.
Organizers said instead of being on high alert trying to find people shelter, they can get back to focusing on outreach, advocacy and transportation.
The David & Rebecca Barron Center for Men is located at 411 Gest Street and is open from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Cincinnati City Council renovated the shelter and it will remain open year-round.
