Coroner: Body found along railroad tracks in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A body was found in Hamilton along the railroad tracks near the Hamilton Canal, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
The coroner has identified the man as Robert Lee Harris, 41. His cause of death is under investigation.
Harris reportedly died in the 500 block of Joe Nuxhall Boulevard near L.J. Smith Park and the Great Miami River.
His body was found Wednesday afternoon, the 11th of December, the coroner says.
December 11 was Harris’s birthday.
