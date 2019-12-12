Dry for now

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We started in the teens Thursday morning, however we do see a little bit of a warm-up over the next two days.
We will actually will be near our normal daytime highs with temperatures Thursday and Friday afternoon in the mid 40s.
Rain however, is on the way by late Friday night into Saturday.
Rain showers will be with us through Sunday morning as temperatures will drop back into the 30′s Sunday.
That same system will bring us the chance for snow showers Sunday night, changing back to some rain Monday with a high near 40 before another chance of snow showers Monday night into Tuesday.
That second push will bring much colder air with highs in the mid 30′s by the middle of next week.
