Fire officials: No working smoke detectors at South Fairmount house fire

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati fire investigators said there were no working smoke detectors inside a South Fairmount home that caught on fire early Thursday.
No one was inside when flames broke out in the 1700 block of Wickham Place just before 2:30 a.m.
The fire was determined to be a small one in the third floor attic area, and it was quickly put out, fire officials said.
It is not believed to be suspicious, they said.
The cause remains under investigation.
Damage is considered minor, they said.
Fire officials said they think the building has been vacant, but are still looking into that.
