Gatlinburg to get treehouse resort in 2020

Gatlinburg to get treehouse resort in 2020
Eight treehouses being built by Pete Norton in Gatlinburg. (Source: Norton Resorts)
December 12, 2019 at 1:50 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 7:00 PM

CINCINNATI (WVLT/WKYT) - Travelers heading to Gatlinburg will have a new place to stay in the spring of 2020.

WVLT and WKYT report Animal Planet’s Treehouse Master Pete Nelson is helping put together a treehouse resort.

"He actually designed all the treehouses, followed our concept and came up with each individual treehouse. He was involved in concept planning, picking out the trees he wanted to use, and he's building them as well," said owner and developer Joseph Ayres.

The treehouses are part of the Norton Creek resort. There will be eight unique treehouses available to rent.

“Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek is perfect for those who want a more adventurous getaway! With 8 treehouses available, your vacation in the trees is just a few clicks away! Our treehouses feature unique layouts while including everything you have come to expect from resort-style amenities,” said the Norton website.

The treehouses will be available on Airbnb and VRBO in the spring.

You can find more information on the progress of the treehouses here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT/WKYT. All rights reserved.