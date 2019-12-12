Get a healthier lifestyle for the New Year

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s never to early to start thinking about those New Year’s resolutions! For a lot of people it may be getting back into the gym or living a healthier lifestyle, but why wait till January 1st to start?
The head trainer at Orange Theory Fitness in Union, Ky., Sydney Turnbull, says start now!
New habits and routines can take anywhere from 30-60 days to create, so if you start now you will be ahead of the game!
Coach Sydney also says it’s important to plan out your workouts every week and put them on your daily calendar, just like you would if you were scheduling a doctor’s appointment.
Carry a water bottle with you throughout the day and continue to stay hydrated. This will help you not only recover from your workouts, but it can also cleanse your body and give you clearer skin.
Sleep is also another key to obtaining that healthy lifestyle goal, along with recovery time. It will give you a clearer mindset throughout your workday and reduces stress.
Last but not least, set a goal that won’t overwhelm you. Starting small and working your way to those bigger goals is how you achieve success!
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.