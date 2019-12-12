Harlem Globetrotters stop in Cincinnati to talk to students about bullying

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Harlem Globetrotters are known for their tricks and silly antics on the basketball court, but on Thursday at John P. Parker Elementary School, they were spreading a serious message.
“We use that magnetism that athletes have,” Gloebtrotter Zeus McClurkin explained, “because you know these kids look up to us, figuratively and literally. So when we step into the room, we try to just maximize that moment we have with those kids and really share this message.”
The Globetrotters are using the acronym T.E.A.M. to teach kids how to stop bullying.
“The 't' is talk, the 'e' is empathy, the 'a' is ask a question and the 'm' is mobilize," McClurkin said.
McClurkin explains the idea is to get kids to talk to friends, parents and teachers about problems they may be having at school or otherwise.
“They walk around all day just like adults do,” McClurkin said. “Sometimes you’ve got problems going on, and if you don’t let those problems out and talk to anybody, nobody is going to be able to help you. So you’ve gotta just be comfortable talking to somebody who’s going to listen to you.”
Kal-el Smith is a fifth-grade student at John P. Parker Elementary.
“I think it’s important to talk about bullying," Smith said, “because that’s the number one problem in schools now.”
Smith enjoyed hearing from McClurkin and he even got to help Zeus during his performance. His classmates say they feel better prepared to deal with bullying if it ever happens to them.
“I learned that you should never put someone down and ruin their self-esteem because it could really affect them,” student Ty Hix said.
Another student, Patricia Reyes says she learned how to deal with a bully if something happens to her.
“Zeus told me, well, told all of us, that if we see someone like that to go up to them and ask them what’s wrong," Reyes explained. "And then after that, talk to them to see if they’re ok.”
The students say they hope to see Zeus and his teammates in action later this month. But even if they don’t, they will always remember what they learned today.
The show is Dec. 28 at Heritage Bank Center. There are two shows that day. To get tickets go to www.harlemglobetrotters.com.
