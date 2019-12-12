’He sees you when you’re drinking,’ Police remind motorists to plan rides this holiday season

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and Kentucky State Police are reminding motorists to be responsible behind the wheel this holiday season.
The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” increased enforcement campaign runs Dec. 13, 2019 through Jan. 1, 2020.
“While the holiday season is a special time to visit with friends and family, many of these celebrations include alcohol,” said KOHS Acting Executive Director Jason Siwula. “Drunken driving-related crashes are 100 percent preventable. All we ask is that drivers make a plan for a sober ride home.”
KSP said images of Santa with the slogan, “He sees you when you’re drinking,” are at gas stations, bars and restaurants in more than 60 cities throughout the state with higher-than-average drunken driving-related crashes.
Digital and social media ads will also feature the iconic figure.
“The ‘Santa’ campaign is a fun way to promote a serious message,” said Siwula. “No matter what you choose – a sober friend, taxi service or ride booking company – we want you to arrive to your destination safely.”
In Kentucky, 22 drunken driving deaths occurred during Christmas and New Year’s over the last five years, KSP said.
