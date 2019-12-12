Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Cleveland's Baker Mayfield and Arizona's Kyler Murray are two quarterbacks who share a lot of history. They were college teammates at Oklahoma, both won the Heisman Trophy and both came into the NFL as the No. 1 overall draft pick. Now the two friends will meet on an NFL field for the first time on Sunday. Mayfield and Murray have very different personalities, but both players praised each other for their ability to make plays and be good leaders. Cleveland has won four of its past five games to stay in the playoff hunt. Arizona is trying to snap a six-game losing streak.
CLEVELAND (AP) — James Harden scored 55 points — 20 in the fourth quarter — and Russell Westbrook added 23 points as the Houston Rockets withstood an unexpected scare from Cleveland and held on for a 116-110 win over the free-falling Cavaliers. The Cavs have lost eight straight and 14 of 15. Harden's fourth game of 50 or more points this season bailed out the Rockets, who allowed the Cavs to score 24 straight points in the second half. Rookie forward Kevin Porter Jr. had a season-high 24 for Cleveland.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon couldn't find any room to run in the first half of the season. The main problem was the Bengals' offensive line, which got pushed around. Cincinnati redesigned the blocking and the run game during a bye week and Mixon has been performing at an elite level since. He had a career-high 146 yards rushing during a loss Sunday in Cleveland. He'll be the focus of Cincinnati's offense as the lowly Bengals get ready to host the first-place Patriots on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.
UNDATED (AP) — Heisman Trophy finalists Justin Fields and Chase Young head an Associated Press All-Big Ten football team dominated by players from conference champion Ohio State. Fields is the AP offensive player of the year, Young is defensive player of the year and the Buckeyes' Ryan Day is coach of the year. Purdue freshman David Bell was named top newcomer. Ohio State has eight players on the first team in voting by 25 media members. Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor is on the first team for the third straight year.
UNDATED (AP) — The Heisman Trophy will be awarded Saturday to the player deemed to be the best in college football. The four finalists this year include three quarterbacks. The favorite is LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who has led the Tigers to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff behind 4,715 passing yards and 48 touchdown passes. Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Ohio State's Justin Fields are the other QBs. The fourth player is star defensive end Chase Young of Ohio State. All four players will be in the playoff later this month.
UNDATED (AP) — Marshall sophomore running back Brenden Knox has been named Conference USA's most valuable player. The league announced its individual award winners Wednesday, as determined by voting of the league's 14 coaches. First-year Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton was selected by his peers as the league's top coach. The 8-4 Hilltoppers already have five wins more than last year and still have a game to play in the First Responder Bowl against Western Michigan. Louisiana Tech senior quarterback is the league's offensive player of the year. Western Kentucky junior end DeAngelo Malone top defensive player.