Police ID victim killed in West Side shooting

VILLAGES OF ROLL HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police homicide investigators responded to a fatal shooting on the West Side Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the 3800 block of President Drive in the Villages of Roll Hill shortly after 9 a.m.
Police responded to the report of a person shot, according to Lt. Steve Saunders. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thursday evening, CPD revealed the victim to be 30-year-old Demarlo Harris.
CPD said a black car was seen leaving the scene after the shooting happened. They have released no further information on a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513.352.3542.
