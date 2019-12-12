Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EST

BEACHES CLOSED-SPILL
Environmental groups sue steel mill over lake chemical spill
PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — Two environmental groups are suing a steelmaker for allegedly violating the Clean Water Act at its northwestern Indiana facility more than 100 times in the past five years, including an August spill that killed over 3,000 fish. The Environmental Law and Policy Center and Hoosier Environmental Council filed the lawsuit Wednesday after previously alerting ArcelorMittal of their plans to sue. The groups allege ArcelorMittal breached its Clean Water Act permit after releasing impermissible levels of cyanide and ammonia in August. The spill killed fish, forced nearby beaches to close and kept visitors away from the newly designated Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
DRUG TRAFFICKING-SENTENCE
Indianapolis drug kingpin gets life in federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced the leader of a violent Indianapolis-based drug trafficking ring to life in prison. U.S. District Chief Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson handed down the sentence to 30-year-old Richard Grundy III following his August convictions on drug-trafficking and money laundering charges. Federal prosecutors say Grundy was the leader of a drug-trafficking organization that distributed more than 400 pounds of methamphetamine and large amounts of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana in Indianapolis from August 2016 through November 2017. FBI Special Agent in Charge Grant Mendenhall says “Grundy was under the mistaken impression he and his crew could run their criminal enterprise ... without fear of consequence."
FATAL HOUSE ARSON
2 northwest Indiana men charged with killing 3rd in arson
FOWLER, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say two northwestern Indiana men have been charged with murder and arson in the death of a third man in a house fire. Police said Thursday that 42-year-old Duane Scott Muse and 43-year-old Rhett Allen Martin, both of Fowler, were arrested in connection with the death of Daniel C. Riegle. Firefighters found the 60-year-old Riegle's body inside his burning Fowler home about 7:50 a.m. on Dec. 6. Police have not released Riegle's cause of death. Police also have not released a motive for the slaying. Fowler is about 70 miles south of Gary.
HOUSE FIRE-BODY
Indiana man identified long after fire at Illinois house
DANVILLE, Ill. (AP) — An Indiana man has been identified as the person who died in a fire in an east-central Illinois house more than a year ago. The fire in Danville occurred in November 2018. But Vermilion County coroner Jane McFadden says human remains weren't discovered until October. The remains were identified as 52-year-old Timothy Duncan of Covington, Indiana. The coroner says he died from smoke inhalation.
AP-US-INDIANA-OFFICIAL-CHARGED
Indiana prison official charged with molesting child
PENDLETON, Ind. (AP) — The technology director at the Indiana Department of Correction has been charged with molesting a child at his home on prison property. State police say Thomas Francum is accused of molesting a child over a six-year period. He was suspended in August when the home in central Indiana was searched. Francum lived in a leased house on the grounds of the Pendleton Correctional Facility in Madison County. His attorney's office declined to comment.
GREAT LAKES-ICE-BREAKING
Coast Guard starts ice-breaking work in western Great Lakes
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has launched ice-breaking operations in the western Great Lakes. Officials announced Wednesday they have started what they call “Operation Taconite” in Lake Superior and Lake Michigan, as well as northern Lake Huron, Georgian Bay, Green Bay, the Straits of Mackinac and St. Marys River. The effort responds to expanding ice in commercial ports. Ice-breaking is done for several reasons, including search and rescue, flood control or to serve vessels or communities in need. Operation Taconite is one of two ice-breaking operations on the Great Lakes.
AP-US-PUERTO-RICO-CRUISE-SHIP-DEATH
Parents of girl who fell to her death sue cruise company
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana parents of a toddler who plunged through an open widow on a cruise ship in Puerto Rico have filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Cruises. They accuse the company of negligence in Chloe Wiegand's death by allowing a window to be opened last July. Chloe would have turned 2 years old this week. The girl's grandfather, Salvatore Anello, has been charged in Puerto Rico with negligent homicide. He insists he's colorblind and didn't know the 11th floor window was open. He says he believed he was lifting the girl so she could bang on the glass like at a hockey game.
PENCE-HOLCOMB PRIVATE EVENT
Pence traveling to Indiana for private event with governor
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is planning a trip to Indianapolis for a private campaign event for Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. The vice president’s office says Pence will fly Friday afternoon into Indianapolis International Airport and take part in what it calls a roundtable for Holcomb, who is seeking reelection next year. Pence is scheduled to return to Washington on Saturday. A Holcomb campaign spokeswoman says Pence and the governor are taking part in a private event in Indianapolis that isn’t open to the news media. Holcomb was Pence’s lieutenant governor when Donald Trump picked Pence as his 2016 running mate.