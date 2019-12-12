Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

KENTUCKY GOVERNOR-EDUCATION
Education chief resigns as new board discusses removal
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's education commissioner has submitted his resignation. The move hands new Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear what he wanted as he reshapes the top levels of the education system to reflect his distaste for charter schools. The state's newly reorganized state school board accepted Wayne Lewis' conditional resignation on Thursday at a special meeting. Beshear set Lewis' removal in motion on Tuesday, when he disbanded the Kentucky Board of Education and then recreated it with 11 new members on his first day in office. Ten former board members promptly sued to block their removal, but state judges refused to temporarily block the new governor's executive order.
AP-US-KENTUCKY-GOVERNOR-PARDONS
Bevin pardons include man whose brother held fundraiser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin issued a slew of pardons on his way out of office. Bevin has granted relief to a convicted killer whose brother raised money for him and another man who was convicted of a grisly murder in eastern Kentucky. Bevin issued more than 400 pardons since election day. Among them was Delmar Partin, who was convicted of murdering his former lover at a chemical plant in Barbourville in 1993. Partin was serving a life sentence in prison, but defense attorneys argued at his trial that there was no physical evidence linking him to the death.
FORMER NFL PLAYERS CHARGED
10 ex-NFL players charged with defrauding healthcare program
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten former NFL players have been charged with defrauding the league’s healthcare benefit program. They include five who played on the Washington Redskins, including Clinton Portis and Carlos Rogers. Prosecutors allege the players targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which was established as part of a collective bargaining agreement in 2006. It provides tax-free reimbursement of out-of-pocket medical care expenses that were not covered by insurance and that were incurred by former players, their spouses and dependents.
CHURCHES VANDALIZED-KENTUCKY
Vandals hit 2 Kentucky churches on same street
EASTVIEW, Ky. (AP) — Congregants entered two Kentucky churches Sunday morning to find their houses of God in disarray, with items missing or destroyed. News outlets report items stolen from the neighboring Eastview churches include bibles, church records and sacred items including crosses. One church's shed had also been set on fire. State police are investigating and no arrests had been made in either case as of Wednesday. Parishioners of one of the churches found a wrench in the pulpit of their 150-year-old Methodist church. It appeared to have been used to damage a wide array of items, including a piano, paintings, stained glass windows and more.
KENTUCKY GOVERNOR-LAWSUIT
Beshear becomes target of lawsuit claiming abuse of power
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — For nearly four years as attorney general, Andy Beshear filed a series of lawsuits accusing then-Gov. Matt Bevin of abusing his executive powers. Now Beshear is being sued by the people he ousted from the state school board on his first day as governor. The new Democratic governor wielded his executive authority Tuesday to reorganize the Kentucky Board of Education with 11 new members. Members of the disbanded board claim in a lawsuit that he exceeded his authority by removing them before their terms expired. A judge on Wednesday denied a motion seeking to temporarily block Beshear's order.
KIDNAPPING-CHILD'S HOSPITAL
Man accused of kidnapping newborn's mom from hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man is accused of kidnapping the mother of his newborn child from outside a hospital and threatening to “smoke” her and her family if she got help from police. Eighteen-year-old Anthyun L. Mask was arrested Monday on charges including kidnapping and third-degree terroristic threatening. An arrest citation says he fired his shotgun into the air and threatened to kill the woman if she didn't get into his car. Mask's lawyer denies there was any kidnapping. He says his client was trying to cope with the stress from his newborn being in the hospital's intensive care unit.