Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EST

HOSPITAL DEATHS-DOCTOR
Court won't halt lawsuits against doctor in murder case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio hospital doctor who pleaded not guilty to murder charges in 25 patients' deaths has been unsuccessful in his latest bid to pause more than a dozen related lawsuits. William Husel and the health system that employed him argued the civil cases in Columbus should be put on hold during his criminal case so it doesn't hamper their ability to defend themselves in the lawsuits. A county judge wouldn't halt the cases, and they challenged that decision. Now a state court has dismissed their appeals for procedural reasons. It concluded the judge's order wasn't a final one that could be appealed.
TRAPPED STUDENT DEATH-LAWSUIT
Judge to rule next month on trapped teen's family's lawsuit
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio judge says he will rule next month on a request to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the family of a 16-year-old student who died despite making two 911 calls after being trapped by a foldaway seat in a vehicle. Hamilton County Judge Robert Ruehlman plans to make his decision Jan. 22. Kyle Plush's family earlier this year sued the city of Cincinnati and several current and past city employees for wrongful death. The city contends the employees are protected by governmental immunity and the lawsuit lacks merit. The city also says it has improved its 911 response system.
WIND FARM LAWSUIT
Birding groups sue to stop Lake Erie wind farm project
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Two birding groups have filed a federal lawsuit trying to block a proposed wind farm in Lake Erie. They say the six-turbine wind farm planned for just off the Cleveland shore poses substantial collision risks to the large numbers of birds that fly through the area. The birding groups say the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have failed to evaluate the environmental impacts of the project. The energy department and the Army Corps are declining to comment.
BC-OH-TV WEATHERMAN-CHILD PORN
Officials: Weatherman sent nearly 16,000 child porn files
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Investigators say a former Ohio television weatherman accused of downloading child porn emailed himself nearly 16,000 images to view on other devices. According to records unsealed Wednesday, Mike Davis regularly sent himself the files over several years. Davis has pleaded not guilty to four child pornography-related charges. He worked at WBNS-TV in Columbus for more than three decades and was fired after his September arrest. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received 25 tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about thousands of images uploaded to his account. A message was left with Davis' attorney Thursday seeking comment.
MILK ALLERGY DEATH
Mom believes 20-year-old son died because of milk allergy
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The mother of an Ohio college student who was found unresponsive in his dorm and later died says a severe milk allergy was to blame. The obituary for 20-year-old Logan Lewis states that Hocking College police found Lewis unresponsive in a dormitory on Thursday before he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital due to anaphylaxis from a severe allergy. The victim's mother, Jamie Baker, writes in a Facebook post that she believes her son died of a severe allergy to milk. Tim Brunicardi, a spokesman for Hocking College, says Lewis' death is under investigation and no foul play is suspected.
JEWISH CENTER-THREAT
Man accused in Jewish center threat wants evidence tossed
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A man who authorities say held a gun while recording a threatening video about an Ohio Jewish center is asking for certain evidence that portrays him in a negative light to be thrown out. James Reardon, of New Middletown, has been indicted on one count of transmitting an interstate communication threat and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Reardon's defense argued in a motion filed Monday that firearms seized in a search of his residence, except for the one he's allegedly holding in the video, shouldn't be introduced into evidence because he wasn't charged with a firearm violation.
ABORTION-OHIO
Lobbyist had hand in bill sparking ectopic pregnancy flap
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Newly released emails show an anti-abortion Ohio lawmaker who proposed legislation extending insurance coverage to a procedure considered medically impossible worked closely on the bill with a conservative lobbyist. State Rep. John Becker, a Republican, got help from Barry Sheets, a lobbyist for Right to Life Action Coalition of Ohio. It would prohibit insurers from covering abortion services, but exempt a procedure “intended to reimplant” an ectopic pregnancy in a woman's uterus. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Sheets empowered Becker to push back against questions about the medical grounding and potential threats to pregnant women of the bill's language.
OHIO TERRORISM ARRESTS
Man sentenced to 6 years for plotting foiled terror attack
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of plotting with his girlfriend to obtain guns and explosives for a foiled domestic terror attack at a bar has been sentenced to six years in prison. Vincent Armstrong, of Toledo, was sentenced Tuesday. The 24-year-old Armstrong pleaded guilty in August to a charge related to conspiring to transport or receive an explosive with intent to harm. He will remain on probation for three years after his release. Prosecutors say Armstrong's girlfriend Elizabeth Lecron was the mastermind behind the planned attack. Armstrong says his roommate convinced him to not go through with the assault.
CLERGY ABUSE
Ohio diocese ordered to release files on 14 accused priests
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has ordered the Roman Catholic Dioceses of Columbus to release files on 14 accused priests as part of an ongoing lawsuit. Judge Jaiza Page ruled recently. Lebanon attorney Konrad Kircher requested the files in February. Kircher is representing Kevin Heidtman, who says he was sexually molested by the late Monsignor Thomas Bennett during the 2002 to 2003 school year. Heidtman's suit was filed in July 2018. Heidtman is seeking compensatory and punitive damages of at least $2 million from Bishop Frederick Campbell and St. Charles Preparatory School in Bexley. The diocese didn't respond to requests for comment Tuesday afternoon.
OPIOID CRISIS-LAWSUITS-OHIO
Ohio no longer considering opioid settlement protection fund
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has decided not to move forward with a proposed constitutional amendment that would create a fund to ensure future settlement money from government lawsuits over the opioid epidemic is used to address that problem. House Speaker Larry Householder and Minority Leader Emilia Sykes said on Tuesday that the proposal will not make it on the March ballot because the House won't sign off on the measure by the Dec. 18 deadline. The Ohio Attorney General's Office distributed a memo last week saying that establishing the fund as a March ballot issue is the best path to making sure the money isn’t diverted to other uses.