Prosecutor: Family drug dealing business motive behind 2016 Elsmere double murder

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders announced charges Thursday related to the murders of Carolyn Ann Tomlinson and Charles Douglas Eapmon.
The couple was murdered execution-style on April 6, 2016, at their home on Merravay Drive in Elsmere, Ky.
Sanders said Charles Elmer Eapmon and James Allen Eapmon were each indicted by a grand jury on two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence.
Charles Elmer was the uncle of Douglas Eapmon and James Allen was his cousin.
“Part of the motivation revolved around the family drug dealing business,” Sanders said.
The prosecutor said Douglas Eapmon previously served time for being part of a pain pill trafficking ring.
He said Tomlinson was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“We intend to prove that this was very much a premeditative crime. Both premeditative in what they intended to do, what they carried out and then what they did after the fact to cover it up,” Sanders said.
Right now, the two Eapmons are not facing capital murder charges but that could change.
“Whether or not we seek the death penalty is really the million dollar question,” Sanders said.
Charles Elmer Eapmon, 54, of Covington, is being held without bond in the Kenton County Detention Center. He will be arraigned on Monday at 1 p.m.
James Allen Eapmon, 33, formerly of Elsmere, is serving a life sentence in Arizona for trafficking meth and will be extradited to Kentucky to stand trial.
Each faces up to 50 years or life in prison, Sanders said.
