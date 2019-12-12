ND plays UCLA

SENIOR SCORING: Notre Dame has relied heavily on its seniors this year. John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Juwan Durham, Prentiss Hubb and Dane Goodwin have combined to account for 74 percent of the team's scoring this season and 76 percent of all Fighting Irish points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOONEY: Mooney has connected on 31.3 percent of the 32 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 10 over the last three games. He's also converted 52.6 percent of his foul shots this season.