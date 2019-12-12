Nebraska, Indiana seek first conference win

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 14.1 points and 8.5 rebounds while Justin Smith has put up 13.2 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Cornhuskers, Cam Mack has averaged 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists while Haanif Cheatham has put up 12.6 points and 5.2 rebounds.MIGHTY MACK: Mack has connected on 28.6 percent of the 28 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 6 over the last three games. He's also made 56.8 percent of his foul shots this season.