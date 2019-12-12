Ohio’s top election official, lawmaker work to close ‘loophole’ in campaign finance rules after alleged Chabot treasurer ‘fraud’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The state’s top election official and a local lawmaker are working to try to close what they say is a loophole in campaign finance rules that allows abuse.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said his office is changing campaign finance rules for candidates in Ohio by requiring the signatures of both the candidate and treasurer.
This comes after “it was announced that a former consultant of Congressman Steve Chabot’s congressional campaign was being investigated for allegedly embezzling more than $120,000 from Rep. Chabot’s campaign account,” reads a recent news release from LaRose’s office.
“Initial reports indicate the individual listed his own father as the campaign treasurer, doing so without his permission, in order to maintain autonomous and secret control over campaign funds without any accountability,” the release states.
“The embezzlement of funds is a clear abuse of the campaign finance system. While this fraud took place at the federal level, a similar loophole can be found in state law. Currently, a campaign treasurer isn’t even required to sign their own name. This exposes campaign accounts to fraud.
“Fraud has no place in our campaign finance system. By closing this loophole, we’ll create greater accountability in the system and ensure want-to-be criminals can’t take advantage of campaigns and the hard-working Ohioans who contribute to them."
La Rose also has teamed up with Butler County lawmaker George Lang for new legislation they say will give even more accountability to campaign finances and candidates.
Lang, R-West Chester Township, told FOX19 NOW Thursday he is introducing House Bill 331. It will require a campaign treasurer’s signature be verified by a third-party notary.
The bill will have its first committee hearing in January, Lang said.
He expects it to be voted out of committee in February and go onto other lawmakers for consideration and vote.
Lang said he hopes the bill will land on the governor’s desk for final approval into law as soon as possible.
“Each candidate for office must have a named campaign treasurer on file. Their role is to keep strict accounting of the campaign’s contributions and expenditures and to file periodic reports on campaign activity,” Lang said.
"Right now, a candidate files a form with the Secretary of State’s office with the name of their treasurer but without any required acknowledgment from the declared individual that they accept this role. This bill requires the treasurer sign a notarized declaration indicating that they knowingly and willingly accept the position. This simple change erases any doubt that the individual named in this role accepts the responsibilities of treasurer.
"Recently, Congressman Chabot was the victim of fraud when a consultant allegedly embezzled thousands of dollars from his campaign coffers. The perpetrator is accused of filing forms declaring his father for the Congressman’s treasurer. Because there are no required checks, the father was enlisted in a role he wasn’t aware of, thereby allowing for the consultant to have total access to campaign accounts. This scenario could have easily been avoided by requiring a notarized form in the first place.
“While the Congressman’s case is not a state issue, it brought my attention that it could easily happen here. We need to act now before someone else commits fraud - this time against a local or state candidate.”
