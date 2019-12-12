Ohio’s top election official refers 18 voters to prosecutors for voting twice in 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio’s top election official has referred 18 voters, including two from Hamilton County, to prosecutors for voting twice in the 2018 General Election.
Ten people voted first in another state before casting their ballot a second time in Ohio, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said in a news release.
The other eight voted first in Ohio before voting again elsewhere.
Besides Hamilton County, the other Ohio counties where referrals have been made are Cuyahoga (1), Franklin (2), Geauga (1) Lorain (1), Medina (1), Summit (1) and Wayne (1).
“One person. One vote. State law makes it abundantly clear that Ohioans may only vote once in an election," LaRose said.
"The reason is simple and obvious: any additional vote diminishes the value of other votes. One of the big reasons voter fraud is so rare is because states are stepping up to enforce the law whenever it is broken.”
The used data provided by partner states to cross-match with voter history in Ohio, he said.
Each potential violation was then investigated individually in coordination with the Secretary of State’s office or local jurisdiction in the additional state.
According to state law, the criminal act is the second vote. So another state’s Attorney General will have jurisdiction when the second vote took place in their state, and all relevant documentation will be sent to their respective office, LaRose said.
In instances where the Ohio vote was second, relevant documentation is being referred to both the Ohio Attorney General and appropriate county prosecutor for investigation, he said.
“To be clear, it is the duty of the Ohio Attorney General and county prosecutors to determine whether the identified individuals should be prosecuted,” the news release states.
