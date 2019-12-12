Report cites city for 12 violations in June electrocution death of city worker

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A proposed report from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation cites the city of Cincinnati for 12 violations in connection with the electrocution death of a city worker earlier this year, according to a copy of the report summary obtained by FOX19 NOW.
The report is embedded at the end of this article.
LeRoy Garrison Jr., 48, was killed in Mt. Airy on June 17, 2019 running lines that would be used for the installation of a police surveillance camera, a city spokesperson said at the time.
Garrison was reportedly working alone in a bucket truck when he came into contact with live wires.
The report follows an Ohio Public Employment Risk Reduction Program visit to the Traffic Services Bureau of the city’s Department of Public Services.
It finds city employees were not correctly trained to operate an aerial lift and that the street light control cabinet on the pole was not properly marked for voltage.
It also says the employees’ rubber insulating gloves were not properly tested, that employees were not required to use appropriate electrical equipment and that one employee did not use electrically insulated tools.
Employees who performed electrical maintenance activities, the report continues, did not receive training on risk factors, duties, voltages, line clearances and more.
Employees also reportedly did work on poles closer than the minimum approach distance required by regulations and were not advised of the hazards of working on that pole.
Lastly, the report finds employees did not ‘deenergize’ and ‘tagout’ circuits while installing a pole near an energized power line.
The findings in the report are not final, according to a spokesperson with the BWC. The final findings will be included with the bureau’s official citation to the city, which is expected to be issued at the end of this week.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.