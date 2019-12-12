Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana man in ‘extreme danger’

COLUMBUS, Ind, (FOX19) - Police in Indiana issued a statewide Silver Alert early Thursday for a 56-year-old man who is missing and believed to be in “extreme danger.”
Cameron Dwayne Reed was last seen in Columbus, Indiana at 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say he may need medical assistance.
Reed is described as 5′10 and 180 pounds with grayish-white hair and blue eyes. He wore a stocking cap and black and red checkered jacket. He also has a tattoo of a bird on his right forearm.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Columbus Police Department: 812-376-2600 or 911.
