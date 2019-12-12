‘They’re trading pornography’: Sheriff’s Office releases info on another child porn arrest

CINCINNATI (The Enquirer) - A local man was taken into custody Wednesday as part of a recent spike in child pornography arrests due to a targeted effort by law enforcement, officials said.
FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer are reporting George Anthony Johnson, 38, faces two child pornography charges, according to a news release from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
An investigation into Johnson’s online internet activities was initiated when members of the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations section received a tip through their partnership with the nationwide taskforce, “Internet Crimes Against Children” (ICAC), the release states.
"They're trading pornography," sheriff's office spokesman David Daughtery said of the recent arrests.
Daughtery would not give specific information on Johnson's investigation, which he said is ongoing. Johnson's case is "similar" to other recent child pornography cases, Daughtery said.
Brian Hronek, 48, Trevor Fraley, 24, John Chavies, 28, Kristopher Eric Crawford, 44, Thomas J. Thompson, 62, Benjamin Jaspers, 35, Eric Koch, 40, Kevin Master, 26, Dana Devine Beasley, 29, Clinton Williams, 35, and others have been arrested on child pornography charges since October in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.
Anyone with information on Johnson or this case should contact the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations section at (513) 946-8338.
