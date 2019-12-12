UK exit poll suggests majority for Johnson’s Conservatives

LONDON (AP) – An exit poll in Britain’s election projects that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party likely will win a majority of seats in Parliament.
If the result is confirmed, it means Johnson should be able to fulfill his plan to take the U.K. out of the European Union by Jan. 31.
The survey predicts the Conservatives will get 368 of the 650 House of Commons seats and the main opposition Labour Party 191.
That would make Johnson the most electorally successful Conservative leader since Margaret Thatcher, another politician who was loved and loathed in almost equal measure.
Britons have been voting to choose a new Parliament and government to negotiate the next stage of Brexit.
Polls have closed and ballots are being counted, with official results expected early Friday.
