Wake Forest looks to knock off No. 23 Xavier

SUPER SENIORS: Xavier's Naji Marshall, Tyrique Jones and Quentin Goodin have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Musketeers points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARSHALL: Marshall has connected on 25.9 percent of the 54 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 19 over the last three games. He's also made 72.3 percent of his free throws this season.