11 years after fatal crash, the man found guilty still says he’s innocent

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than ten years after a jury found William Campbell guilty of vehicular homicide and OVI, he’s still launching appeals and claiming his innocence.
That doesn’t sit right with Braydon Hayes, whose mother, Tina Hayes, was killed in the crash on Oct. 1, 2008.
Braydon was 12 years old when she died. Now he’s 23.
“There’s just times where important events in your life, graduating college or high School, winning an award or doing something,” Braydon told FOX19 NOW. “Holidays, you know? You just miss having that person around.”
Braydon says Hayes was a good mother. He says she was the ‘rock’ that held their family together after she and his father divorced.
As for Campbell’s continuing appeals, Braydon had no idea the man found responsible for his mother’s death is still trying to pin it on her.
“It's been more of a slap of the face,” he said, “because it was proven beyond a reasonable doubt that he was the one driving the car because he went through the windshield.”
At any rate, that was the conclusion of the jury in October 2009, when the verdict was returned—guilty on three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of OVI.
“He’s always been a bad, dangerous man,” Braydon said. “He ended up where he’s at now for a reason, and I strongly believe he should stay there.”
But to this day, Campbell maintains Hayes, whom he was dating at the time, was the one driving that night.
Here are the facts, as summarized in an opinion of the First Appellate District of Ohio on May 17, 2019:
After a heavy night of drinking, Campbell and Hayes got in Hayes’s car and drove for a bar. Neither of them were wearing a seatbelt.
At one point, a corporal with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department noticed their erratic driving and began a pursuit. During the chase, Hayes’s car mounted a curb, proceeded through a yard, hit a tree and then hit a building. As the car struck the building, Campbell was ejected through the windshield.
Campbell, who had six prior OVI convictions and a lifetime driver’s license suspension, escaped with only cuts on his face, arm and leg.
Hayes was found on the car’s passenger side. She died at the scene from a cervical spine fracture.
When asked who was driving, a ‘somewhat dazed’ Campbell replied, “It wasn’t me.”
The forensic evidence presented at trial was ‘not overwhelming in either direction,’ leaving the prosecution to rely on a ‘viable accident-reconstruction presentation.’
The prosecution’s accident reconstruction expert determined Campbell had been driving the car. Campbell’s defense attorneys did not provide a countering accident reconstruction, but engaged a different expert merely to ‘poke holes’ in the first reconstruction, a task the defense’s expert ‘did not seem up to.’ His ultimate conclusion was that either Hayes or Campbell could have ‘plausibly’ been the driver.
The jury decided it was Campbell.
Campbell challenged his convictions on direct appeal and in a post-conviction petition. He appealed his appeals. Each time the conviction was upheld, and eventually he exhausted his avenues of state relief.
Campbell then turned to federal court, seeking relief on grounds of actual innocence, ineffective counsel and prosecutorial misconduct in failing to disclose evidence.
The claims revolve around new evidence the state only released when ordered during federal discovery, including autopsy photos, time-stamped crash-scene photos, depositions of trial and appellate counsel and a new accident reconstruction.
The new evidence, claims Campbell, ‘would have ‘combatted the state’s theory that (he) was the driver, impeached critical witnesses, discredited the state’s expert and shone a spotlight on potential mishandling of evidence by law enforcement.’
The appellate court, which issued its opinion on May 17, 2019, agreed in part. Pertinently, it said Campbell had a right to an evidentiary hearing on his claim, with the possibility of a new trial thereafter.
“The newly discovered pieces of undisclosed evidence intertwined with the evidence and testimony at trial,” the opinion said, “presents a compelling alternative to the jury’s judgement—that Mr. Campbell was not the driver.”
FOX19 NOW reached out to Campbell’s attorney for comment but have not heard back.
The evidentiary hearing is slated for February 2020.
