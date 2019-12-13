Akron squares off against Concord

STEPPING UP: Xeyrius Williams has averaged 14.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and two blocks to lead the charge for the Zips. Tyler Cheese is also a primary contributor, with 15.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 27.1 percent of the 70 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 20 over the last three games. He's also made 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.