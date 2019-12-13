Carlos Dunlap, Bootsy Collins Foundation take on bullying at Mt. Healthy High School

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Bootsy Collins foundation took over Mt. Healthy High School gym Friday to address bullying.
The junior class spent an hour with Patti Collins, Carlos Dunlap of the Cincinnati Bengals and several other members of the Bootsy Collins Foundation.
"With the internet, social media going on, and all of the folks hiding behind the camera, somebody has to speak up for our kids," Collins said.
Volunteers urged the students to stand up to bullying.
Carlos Dunlap of the Cincinnati Bengals attended the event and spoke to the kids. At one point, Dunlap asked for a show of hands from the students who had experienced bullying.
Nearly half of the audience raised a hand.
"Bullying is a huge issue in our country, not just here," Senior Brandon Lanier said. "I hope the assemble adds perspective on that, and they take it more serious."
The assembly was festive with dancing, a DJ with music and cheering.
Michelle Young is a local attorney working with the Bootsy Collins Foundation. She was co-counsel on the Gabriel Taye case.
“We hope to turn the tide against bullying, one child at a time, one school at a time,” Taylor said.
Student leaders made signs and urged classmates to participate in the assembly.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.