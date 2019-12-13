Cincinnati Zoo polar bear turns 30; baby could be on the way, officials say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati Zoo polar bear celebrated his 30th birthday Friday, and his offspring also may be celebrating a birthday soon.
“Little One,” the second-oldest male polar bear at the zoo, turned 30, outliving the typical median age for male polar bears by nine years.
The zoo says Little One’s mate Anana is currently denning and is still within the birthing window for the season.
Anana is one of six polar bears in U.S. zoos who has produced cubs in the last decade. If Anana does not give birth this year, zoo officials say she may be transferred to another zoo.
Zoo officials say it is possible Little One’s and Anana’s offspring could also be born Friday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.