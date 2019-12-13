CPS teacher considered critical missing found dead in car in Green Twp.

CINCINNATI - A Cincinnati Public Schools teacher died Thursday, according to the district.
Julie Skidmore, a teacher at Rees E. Price Academy has died, district spokeswoman Lauren Worley said. Staff was notified Thursday evening.
According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, Skidmore was found dead in her car behind the Kroger on Harrison Avenue in Green Township, said Sergeant Daniel Vath with the Green Township Police.
Vath said Skidmore was considered a critical missing person by the Cincinnati Police Department before her death. The missing persons report stated Skidmore was 50 years old. She was reported missing on Wednesday.
Investigators had pinged her phone and determined she was near the Kroger gas station, where she was found dead.
Worley said response teams will be available Friday at the school and Fairview-Clifton German Language School, where Skidmore taught before moving to Rees E. Price Academy in East Price Hill.
"We're obviously very troubled by that news," Worley said.
Police and the coroner have not released any information on the nature of Skidmore's death.
Calls have been placed to the relevant authorities for more information.