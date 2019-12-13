Executive order restores voting rights to nonviolent felons in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Thousands of people who have served sentences for nonviolent felonies will now have the right to vote in Kentucky, per a new executive signed Thursday by Gov. Andy Beshear.
According to the League of Women Voters of Kentucky, more than 312,000 couldn’t vote in Kentucky because of their criminal records.
The executive order restores voting rights to around half of those individuals.
Beshear’s order only applies to those convicted of nonviolent crimes who have already completed their felony sentences.
“It’s wrong," Beshear said of the previous system. "In fact, I believe it’s an injustice that their ability to fully rejoin society by casting a vote on Election Day is automatically denied.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.