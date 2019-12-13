4 flu-related deaths reported in Kentucky, including 1 NKY child

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - The first four flu-related deaths of the 2019-20 flu season have been recorded in Kentucky, commonwealth health officials report.
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services says there has also been 1,622 total confirmed cases of the flu in Kentucky since Aug. 4.
Two deaths were reported in Northern Kentucky, the regional health department confirms. One of the two was a child.
Officials have raised the flu-activity level to “widespread" — the highest tier that indicates increased flu cases and outbreaks.
There are no shortages of the flu vaccine this year, according to the Center For Disease Control.
Last year nationwide there were 647,000 flu-related hospitalizations. Sixty-one thousand died as a result of the flu.
