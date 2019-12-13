Garth Brooks sells out Cincinnati concert in 75 minutes

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Garth Brooks concert at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, May 16 is sold out.
The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour set the all-time record for entertainment in Cincinnati with a sell-out of 70,000 seats in 75 minutes, according to the Bengals.
65,000 tickets were sold in less than one hour.
"First of all, my sincerest thanks to the great people of Cincinnati and the surrounding cities who made this on sale the biggest and best one yet on this stadium tour," said Garth Brooks. "I know this sounds crazy, but I swear it feels like everything is starting to wake up. 2020 is off to the best start of any year in our career."
This will be Garth’s first time playing at Paul Brown Stadium and the only Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia date on The Stadium Tour.
