Garth Brooks is coming to Paul Brown Stadium, tickets go on sale Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Country music superstar Garth Brooks is bringing his larger-than-life stadium tour to Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, May 16 at 7 p.m.
That’s around 13.5 million seconds away, or exactly 59,638 plays of ‘Friends in Low Places’ on repeat.
But if you want tickets to the Hall of Fame musician’s performance, you’ve got to act early tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 13.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
Each ticket will cost $94.95.
Tour officials says this is Brooks’ first time playing at Paul Brown and the only tour date to be located in Ohio, Kentucky or West Virginia.
The concert’s in-the-round staging ensures more tickets are available than shows with more traditional stages. Nonetheless, they’re sure to go fast.
According to the Detroit Free Press, tickets for Brooks’ concert at Ford Field, which seats 70,000, sold out in 90 minutes.
There are three ways to get tickets:
- at Ticketmaster.com;
- on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster (1.877.654.2784);
- or through the Ticketmaster mobile app.
Tour officials say there will be no ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets.
To ensure you get a ticket, Ticketmaster advises you get to the web portal 10 minutes early and complete the necessary steps so you’re ready before ticket sales begin.
Those steps include logging into your account or setting up one if you haven’t already. You should also check that your payment information is up-to-date.
Ticketmaster says there’s an eight ticket limit for the event, so if you’re buying for a large group you’ll have to coordinate several purchases from different accounts.
