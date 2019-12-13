Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-DEMOCRATS
Democratic candidates unite against Trump but little else
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic White House hopefuls agree President Donald Trump must be defeated next year, but the unity ends there. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren lashed out at former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Thursday, accusing them of not being willing to stand up to the rich. That followed Buttigieg suggesting that wiping out nearly all of the nation’s college debt, as Warren has called for, was unrealistic. And all of that came on the heels of a weeklong Warren-Buttigieg feud over past legal work and holding closed-door fundraisers.
Gary to rename street for '60s civil rights leader Malcolm X
GARY, Ind. (AP) — The city of Gary is renaming a street to honor controversial 1960s civil rights leader Malcolm X. Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson says one of her last acts in office will be issuing an executive order to rename Virginia Street as Malcolm X Boulevard. Malcolm X, a Muslim minister who broke away from the Nation of Islam in 1964, was assassinated Feb. 21, 1965, in Manhattan. Freeman-Wilson says she''ll issue the Malcolm X order on Dec. 20. It will take effect July 1 because street signs and addresses will need to be changed.
Police: 248 urns worth $124K stolen from Fort Wayne cemetery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say nearly 250 urns have been stolen from a northeastern Indiana cemetery. Fort Wayne police say the 248 urns were taken from the Greenlawn Memorial Park. The value of the urns was estimated to be $124,000. WANE-TV reports it's not clear when the urns were stolen.
Indiana state trooper OK after being dragged 15 feet
HOBART, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana state trooper had a close call after being dragged 15 feet while trying to remove a driver from a car during a traffic stop in Porter County. Trooper Brian Runyon had minor injuries and was able to complete his shift Wednesday. Police say the outcome could have been worse: He fell into a lane on U.S. 30 after freeing himself. Runyon smelled marijuana after stopping a driver who was speeding. The man was arrested a few miles away when he drove through a crash scene in Hobart and fled on foot.
Environmental groups sue steel mill over lake chemical spill
PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — Two environmental groups are suing a steelmaker for allegedly violating the Clean Water Act at its northwestern Indiana facility more than 100 times in the past five years, including an August spill that killed over 3,000 fish. The Environmental Law and Policy Center and Hoosier Environmental Council filed the lawsuit Wednesday after previously alerting ArcelorMittal of their plans to sue. The groups allege ArcelorMittal breached its Clean Water Act permit after releasing impermissible levels of cyanide and ammonia in August. The spill killed fish, forced nearby beaches to close and kept visitors away from the newly designated Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
Report: Elkhart Police Department must track use of force
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — An external study has found an Indiana city's police department treats residents with roughness and the offending officers are seldom held accountable. The South Bend Tribune reports that the assessment of the Elkhart Police Department was made public on Thursday. Mayor Tim Neese ordered it this year following the release of video showing two officers repeatedly punching a handcuffed man. The report says a lack of discipline has harmed the department's reputation with the public and morale within its ranks. The study recommends improved tracking of officers' use of force and an examination of racial bias among officers.
Indianapolis drug kingpin gets life in federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced the leader of a violent Indianapolis-based drug trafficking ring to life in prison. U.S. District Chief Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson handed down the sentence to 30-year-old Richard Grundy III following his August convictions on drug-trafficking and money laundering charges. Federal prosecutors say Grundy was the leader of a drug-trafficking organization that distributed more than 400 pounds of methamphetamine and large amounts of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana in Indianapolis from August 2016 through November 2017. FBI Special Agent in Charge Grant Mendenhall says “Grundy was under the mistaken impression he and his crew could run their criminal enterprise ... without fear of consequence."
2 northwest Indiana men charged with killing 3rd in arson
FOWLER, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say two northwestern Indiana men have been charged with murder and arson in the death of a third man in a house fire. Police said Thursday that 42-year-old Duane Scott Muse and 43-year-old Rhett Allen Martin, both of Fowler, were arrested in connection with the death of Daniel C. Riegle. Firefighters found the 60-year-old Riegle's body inside his burning Fowler home about 7:50 a.m. on Dec. 6. Police have not released Riegle's cause of death. Police also have not released a motive for the slaying. Fowler is about 70 miles south of Gary.