Madison Middle School student arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up the school,' superintendent says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Madison Middle School student was taken into custody after he said he was going to “shoot up the school tomorrow,” according to Superintendent Dr. Lisa Tuttle-Huff.
Tuttle-Huff said they received information from a parent that her child heard the threat on a bus ride home.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Department investigated the threat and said the student did in fact make the threat. A deputy went to the student’s house and he was taken into custody.
“He did make statements to shoot up Madison schools. The comments were heard by fellow students causing alarm,” court documents state.
The 14-year-old was arrested and charged with inducing panic.
“We are grateful that the parent took action and called the school,” Tuttle-Huff said in a letter to parents. “Most of all, we are proud of the young man who heard something and made sure an adult knew the information. Congratulations to our students for understanding the importance of telling an adult about any possible threat to the school.”
She says the consequences for making such threats may be dire.
The student is being held in juvenile detention and will appear in court on Dec. 19.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.