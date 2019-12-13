Norwood police warn of increasing number of coyote sightings

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - Coyote mating season officially starts in January, but Norwood officials believe it’s getting an early start.
“It could be a huge problem,” Lt. Ron Murphy with the Norwood Police Department said.
Murphy was born and raised in Norwood and says the increase in coyote sightings has happened within the last five years.
“Pets have come up missing and things like that and it could be the responsibility of coyotes,” he said.
One year, coyote sightings were so frequent he says his department hired a highly trained sharp shooter to thin the population.
“We were getting a lot of complaints in a specific area so we hired him and I believe he was able to help us out,” Murphy said.
He says coyotes are nocturnal and like traveling near railroad tracks and wooded areas, which is why Norwood may be a hot spot.
“The problem with the coyote population is that there is no real threat to the population - so they can just keep breeding and breeding,” Murphy said.
He suggested if you see one, do not confront it and adds that it is illegal to fire a weapon in the city.
“You cannot fire a weapon inside the city limits of Norwood. You cannot shoot a coyote from your bedroom window if it’s in your backyard,” Murphy said.
