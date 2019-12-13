PNC Festival of Lights voted No. 1 zoo light display in country

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo’s seasonal light display was voted the best in the country in a recent USA Today poll.
The 37th-annual PNC Festival of Lights made the No. 1 spot on the USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice list for the best zoo lights in the country.
The Cincinnati Zoo also took the top spot in the 2018 poll.
Several other regional zoos also made the cut. The Toledo Zoo’s Lights before Christmas took the No. 2 spot, and Christmas at the Zoo in Indianapolis was No. 6.
The Festival of Lights hours are 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It runs through Jan. 1.
