Police: Dad arrested after 3-year-old wanders half mile from home, nearly hit by car in Springfield Twp

SPRINGFIELD TWP. (FOX19) - A Springfield Township father is expected to face a judge on an endangering children charge Friday after police say he fell asleep while caring for his children and his 3-year-old daughter somehow got out of the house and was almost struck by a car.
Dressed in only a diaper, t-shirt and socks with temperatures in the 30s, the toddler wandered nearly a half mile down the road from the family home on Sevenhills Drive Thursday, police tell FOX19 NOW.
She was nearly hit by a vehicle as it began to turn dark about 5:30 p.m.
The driver stopped and called 911.
Police say luckily the toddler was fine once she was put into a warm car and seemed “happy."
Officers, however, said they were unable to track down the girl’s parents for almost three hours.
The couple finally called police when the mother returned home from work and they realized their daughter was gone.
The father, Christopher Harris, 36, was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County jail about 9:15 p.m.
The girl and her 9-year-old brother, who also was home at the time their father fell asleep but remained inside, are with their mother, police said.
Child caseworkers with Hamilton County Department of Job & Family Services were notified and have launched an investigation, according to police.
