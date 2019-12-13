Rain chances Friday evening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We started dry and chilly Friday morning under mostly cloudy skies with in the low 30′s. And, while we we will stay seasonal for your Friday, changes are coming in the way of rain, colder air and even the chance for light snow by Sunday night.
Expect a daytime high near 44 degrees this afternoon. Rain will arrive this evening with temperatures in the upper 30′s into Saturday evening.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy and dry, but another system will bring a mix of rain and snow to the Tri-State Sunday evening. Temperatures Sunday stay in the upper 30′s.
Overnight into Monday morning temperatures will be uncomfortably close to freezing and that could mean and rain/snow mix or some light snow and/or isolated slick spots for the Monday morning commute.
Right now, most models are leaning towards a wet Monday morning, so stay tuned to FOX19 NOW and our weather app for forecast updates.
Cold air returns for the middle of the upcoming week.
