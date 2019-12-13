Light rain continues, ends before noon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Chilly light rain showers will fall all night from time-to-time and come to an end well before noon. The remainder of today and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with only a few peeks of blue sky.
The next system heading for the Tristate will begin to cause precipitation in Cincinnati metro after 10 pm Sunday and it will begin as a wet wintry mix of rain and snow. Southerly winds will increase and warm air will be transported into the Ohio Valley as the storm closes in on Cincinnati causing temperatures to rise to near 50° in many locations across Northern Kentucky by sunrise Monday. With temperatures warming some slushy accumulation is possible at the onset of precipitation but it will quickly melt leaving behind a wet Monday morning commute.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.