Light rain continues, ends before noon

The next system heading for the Tristate will begin to cause precipitation in Cincinnati metro after 10 pm Sunday and it will begin as a wet wintry mix of rain and snow. Southerly winds will increase and warm air will be transported into the Ohio Valley as the storm closes in on Cincinnati causing temperatures to rise to near 50° in many locations across Northern Kentucky by sunrise Monday. With temperatures warming some slushy accumulation is possible at the onset of precipitation but it will quickly melt leaving behind a wet Monday morning commute.