Centerville student dead, another critically injured in Warren Co. shooting

TURTLECREEK TWP. (FOX19) - An 18-year-old is dead and one juvenile is critically injured after they were found shot in Warren County early Friday, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim has been identified as Mason Trudics of Centerville, a student at the Warren County Career Center.
Deputies said they responded at 2:48 a.m. to the 1800 block of Oregonia Road for reported prowlers. Investigators later learned there was gunfire outside of a home, which they said led to the death of one person and left another critically injured.
A Centerville City Schools spokesperson told FOX19 NOW the two are listed as high school students in the district attending programs outside of Centerville High School.
Information about the second student who was shot has not been released.
Doyle Burke, chief investigator for the Warren County Coroner’s Office, tells FOX19 NOW he was asked to respond to a fatality in the 1800 block of Oregonia Road around 8:30 a.m.
Care Flight responded to fly the person with the gunshot wound to the abdomen to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, reports state.
“While we are still very early into this investigation, we strongly believe there is no danger to residents, and ask for patience while our detectives and crime scene unit process the area," sheriff’s officials said in a news release.
Oregonia Road has reopened after being closed all of Friday morning and into the early afternoon.
