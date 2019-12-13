Sibande, Miami host MVSU

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Miami has relied on senior leadership while Mississippi Valley State has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Sibande, Dalonte Brown and Bam Bowman have combined to account for 47 percent of Miami's scoring this season and 54 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other bench, freshmen Green, Caleb Hunter and Quinton Alston have combined to account for 59 percent of the team's scoring this year and have scored 61 percent of all Delta Devils points over their last five.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Green has connected on 36.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over the last three games. He's also converted 70.8 percent of his foul shots this season.