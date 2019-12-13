State police: Grant Co. man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

CORINTH, Ky. (FOX19) - A Grant County man was arrested Thursday on 20 child sexual exploitation charges, according to Kentucky State Police.
Troopers say Robert Sexton, 27, is charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor after an undercover investigation by the KSP Electronic Crime Branch.
State police say they seized equipment from a home in Corinth that they say was “used to facilitate the crime.”
Investigators report they found that he possessed files of child sexual exploitation.
Each charge carries up to five years in prison.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.