WATCH NOW: Police release video of Western Hills police chase

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Green Township Police have released dash camera video of a Tuesday night police chase that ended in a crash along Glenway Avenue.
Willie Mimes, 18, was arrested for failure to comply with a police order or signal as well as driving without a license, according to court documents.
Mimes reportedly fled from a traffic stop. He then “drove the vehicle in a very dangerous manner, nearly striking other vehicles head-on.”
The Cincinnati resident eventually crashed into a telephone pole before getting out of the car and running from officers on foot.
Mimes was later located at his home, where he surrendered to law enforcement.
Mimes returns to court on Dec. 20. He is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on $5,000 bond.
