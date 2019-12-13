West End dance studio, safe haven for neighborhood girls, faces eviction

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A West End dance studio that provides neighborhood girls a nurturing safe haven now faces eviction, the studio’s owner says.
Marquicia Jones Woods founded Q-Kidz 38 years ago, determined to provide girls in the area aged 4-17 a better upbringing than her own—safer, more productive, less violent.
“I do drug prevention, violence prevention, self-esteem building,” Woods explained. “Definitely trying to give them the confidence and the tools needed to go off and be successful.”
Lauren Gibson has been on the Q-Kidz team for six years.
“It has definitely been life-changing,” Gibson told FOX19 NOW. “It has helped mold me into the person I am today. Q-Kidz took this shy girl and changed her into this loving, bold, outgoing and professional person, and I really appreciate that.”
Like so many other girls, Gibson is a testament to what Q-Kidz offers—not just the homework help and the healthy snacks, but the health and wellness support, the team-building and leadership training, and the sense of empowerment.
They do a little dancing at Q-Kidz too, as has been on display at BLINK and in community festivals across the country.
It was on display at Memorial Hall Thursday night too, when some of the studio’s 125 girls performed in a fundraising recital with the goal of keeping the studio’s Linn Street doors open.
Those doors have been open since 2015, when Woods moved the studio into a dedicated facility to accommodate its growth, giving the girls access to adequate practice space and study areas.
Woods rents the studio from the Metropolitan Housing Authority.
She says she’s poured everything into the effort, ‘every dime’ she has. She’s also implemented a fee to cover part of the costs, but few of the girls could actually afford to pay.
“We was just trying to make things happen, but it wasn’t happening,” she explained. “You have kids whose parents (are) on fixed income, so they weren’t paying any dues, not enough to keep the lights on and the doors open.”
Woods launched a GoFundMe page in early 2019 hoping to raise $150,000 to cover the costs associated with each girl. So far, it hasn’t reached $2,000.
As for the facility’s rent, FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer report it started at $3,800/month and has since been raised to $4,200/month.
Woods is now reportedly more than $50,000 behind on the facility’s rental payments.
A meeting with CMHA is scheduled for Friday to try to figure out a solution. If one is not reached, the program could be shuttered for good.
It’s not an outcome the dancers or their loved ones want to see.
“I am there every day with the kids,” Angela Sullivan-Jones, whose granddaughter is on the team, told FOX19 NOW. “It melts my heart to see that this is happening, not just for the building, but for the kids. It’s a safe place, and they feel loved there, and it keeps them out of trouble.”
