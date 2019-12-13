Woman whose son started Mt. Airy fire, now homeless, says she’s receiving threats

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thirty people were displaced Tuesday in a fire that tore through a Mt. Airy apartment complex, causing $80,000 worth of damage.
“I was laying down, my kids were upstairs,” Davonya Powell told FOX19 NOW. “I guess my oldest son was playing with fire. He said he lit some paper and threw it on the bed. He tried to throw it outside, but he said it came back.”
Powell says she ran to the second floor when the fire detector went off and found the “whole upstairs” on fire.
The 13-year-old is with his family tonight, staying in a motel without anywhere else to go. He’s not in jail because law enforcement officials gave him an ultimatum–get charged or tell the truth–and he opted for the latter.
The fire did not cause any injuries, but Powell, like so many others in the apartment, says she lost everything, including her family’s Christmas tree and presents.
“It’s been horrible. We can’t get no help,” she explained. “I’m paying for this hotel out of my own pocket. It’s just been horrible.”
Powell says her family wasn’t able to escape the fire with more than two changes of clothes. Her kids went to school Thursday, but she couldn’t go to work. She’s going to try Friday, but says “it’s hard.”
She’s set up a GoFundMe to help get her back on her feet.
“I’m homeless,” she confesses. “We ain’t got nothing.”
Powell says she doesn’t feel guilty about the fire because it was an accident, but she does say she feels bad about what happened.
She says people have tried to retaliate against her.
“I’ve seen so many threats,” she said.
Powell added everyone who lost their home deserves a new one.
“I feel sorry for everybody. I’m praying for everybody.”
According to a memo from City Manager Patrick Duhaney released Thursday, 23 other residents have successfully found temporary housing.
Duhaney explains the College Hill Recreation Center was set up as a temporary emergency shelter for those displaced. He says 12 residents spent Tuesday and Wednesday there, and that the Red Cross intends to operate the shelter “for as long as needed.”
The memo also indicates the Red Cross has provided each of the affected households with a prepaid debit card for clothes and food and a client assistance info card for case management, as well as trained mental health professionals.
The Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority is also reportedly working to find appropriate vacant units for those displaced.
The memo concludes those who are interested in helping are encouraged to donate directly to the Red Cross disaster relief fund.
