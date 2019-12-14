Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nick Chubb is quietly becoming an NFL star. Just don't ask him about it. The Browns' humble, second-year running back leads the league with more than 1,200 yards. He's on pace to become the first Cleveland player to win the rushing title since Hall of Famer Leroy Kelly. Chubb isn't eyeing the crown or any personal goals. He's focused on helping the Browns win and possibly end the league's longest current postseason drought. Chubb enters Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with 38 more yards than Tennessee's Derrick Henry.
UNDATED (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Boston College is finalizing an agreement with Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to be the Eagles' head coach. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because an agreement had not yet been reached. Hafley spent seven seasons in the NFL before joining the Buckeyes this year. The 40-year-old New Jersey native has also coached in college at Rutgers and Pittsburgh. Hafley, who coaches defensive backs, has helped turn around an Ohio State defense that struggled last year, but enters the College Football Playoff leading the nation in yards per play allowed.
NEW YORK (AP) — There has been a lot of concern from coaches and administrators when it comes to the so-called transfer epidemic in college sports. AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo says the increased movement of players has done more good than harm. Three quarterbacks are up for the Heisman Trophy this weekend: LSU's Joe Burrow, Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Ohio State's Justin Fields. All are transfers. Russo says they have blossomed as players at their new schools. The NCAA has made it easier for athletes in high-profile sports to switch schools. Russo says it is time to do more.
UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma doesn't have The Associated Press offensive player of the year for the first time during its stretch of winning five consecutive Big 12 titles. Instead, the offensive player of the year is Oklahoma State running back and national rushing leader Chuba Hubbard. Baylor career sacks leader James Lynch is the top defensive player. Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts, the graduate transfer from Alabama, was the unanimous pick as first-team quarterback. Hurts also got all 20 votes as the conference's top newcomer. Baylor's Mat Rhule is the AP Big 12 coach of the year.