Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

FATAL SHOOTING-OHIO
2 Ohio teens shot outside home in early morning hours
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in an Ohio county say two teens have been shot outside a residence in early morning hours and that one has died. The Warren County sheriff's office says the second teen was hospitalized after being critically wounded. Chief Deputy Barry Riley says that a caller around 2:50 a.m. Friday reported “prowlers." Riley says in a statement that investigators determined there had been gunfire before the call. He describes the investigation as “rapidly evolving” across multiple jurisdictions roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Cincinnati. The slain youth was a student at the Warren County Career Center.
FALSE ACTIVE SHOOTER REPORTS
Police: 2 students arrested for false active shooter reports
NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities have arrested two 11-year-old students on suspicion of calling 911 with false reports of active shooters at nearby schools. Newark police say two students were arrested Thursday after officers responded to reports of an active shooter at all three school locations to find no threat. News outlets report the two boys were students at Newark City Schools. A police news release states Newark police will not tolerate false reports and “will investigate and prosecute all cases like this one.”
CRIMINAL SENTENCING REFORM BILL
Ohio criminal reform bill losses supports after amendments
Advocates of criminal-sentencing reform in Ohio are pulling their support for a bill after lawmakers added an amendment that would toughen penalties for people convicted within 1,000 feet of a drug-treatment center. Cleveland.com reports that the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio and the Ohio chapter of Americans for Prosperity said Thursday they are no longer supporting the bill that would reclassify most low-level felony drug possession crimes as misdemeanors. The new language in the bill does not require officers or prosecutors to prove a person knew they were in proximity of a treatment center. The advocates say this goes against the premise of the bill.
OHIO GOVERNOR-YEAR-END
Foster care, mental health, guns on DeWine's 2020 agenda
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he'll soon propose “rather dramatic changes” to Ohio's foster care system and significant additional investment in state mental health programs. The first-term Republican told The Associated Press during a year-end interview Friday that it's part of his commitment to help every Ohioan reach their “God-given potential.” He said he has also ordered his director of youth prisons to provide additional information on Ohio's poor record of assaults against incarcerated juveniles. DeWine said an agreement is also near between local governments and the state over how any settlement dollars from opioid-related lawsuits will be spent.
VETERAN COLLEGE DEGREE
WWII veteran, 94, to get his college degree 73 years later
CINCINNATI (AP) — A World War II veteran plans to graduate from the University of Cincinnati more than 70 years after he first enrolled. WCPO-TV reports 94-year-old Paul Blom began his degree at the university in 1946 after enlisting in the Navy in three years prior. He says that he began to help with the family trucking business while taking night classes at the university for the next nine years but that life got in the way. The university found that it was able to offer him the associate's degree he had earned in full. The veteran will walk at the official commencement ceremony Saturday.
COUNTY JAIL-CLEVELAND
County settles jail lawsuit but also faces new inmate claim
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio county has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by an ex-inmate at its troubled jail in Cleveland as it faces a new legal claim from the family of a man who killed himself there. Cuyahoga County on Thursday agreed to pay 25-year-old Corrionne Lawrence $140,000 to settle his federal claim he was beaten by corrections officers for no reason. Lawrence also claimed corrections officers tried to intimidate him for speaking with the U.S. Marshals Service, which called jail conditions “inhumane" in a report. A new lawsuit filed Thursday claims the jail failed to prevent a man's suicide.
HOSPITAL DEATHS-DOCTOR
Court won't halt lawsuits against doctor in murder case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio hospital doctor who pleaded not guilty to murder charges in 25 patients' deaths has been unsuccessful in his latest bid to pause more than a dozen related lawsuits. William Husel and the health system that employed him argued the civil cases in Columbus should be put on hold during his criminal case so it doesn't hamper their ability to defend themselves in the lawsuits. A county judge wouldn't halt the cases, and they challenged that decision. Now a state court has dismissed their appeals for procedural reasons. It concluded the judge's order wasn't a final one that could be appealed.
TRAPPED STUDENT DEATH-LAWSUIT
Judge to rule next month on trapped teen's family's lawsuit
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio judge says he will rule next month on a request to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the family of a 16-year-old student who died despite making two 911 calls after being trapped by a foldaway seat in a vehicle. Hamilton County Judge Robert Ruehlman plans to make his decision Jan. 22. Kyle Plush's family earlier this year sued the city of Cincinnati and several current and past city employees for wrongful death. The city contends the employees are protected by governmental immunity and the lawsuit lacks merit. The city also says it has improved its 911 response system.
CONFEDERATE MONUMENT PROTEST
Man convicted in 2017 Charlottesville car attack to appeal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — An Ohio man plans to appeal his convictions for deliberately driving his car into a crowd of counterprotestors during a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia. The Daily Progress, citing online court records, reports that a lawyer for James Alex Fields Jr. filed a notice of appeal Monday. In December 2018, Fields was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of anti-racism activist Heather Heyer and multiple charges for injuries caused to others in the car attack. He was sentenced to life in prison, plus 419 years. Fields already is serving multiple life sentences after accepting a plea agreement in a separate federal hate crimes case.
AP-FBN-BROWNS-CHUBB'S-CHASE-
Grounded: Browns humble Chubb eyes wins, not rushing title
CLEVELAND (AP) — Nick Chubb is quietly becoming an NFL star. Just don't ask him about it. The Browns' humble, second-year running back leads the league with more than 1,200 yards. He's on pace to become the first Cleveland player to win the rushing title since Hall of Famer Leroy Kelly. Chubb isn't eyeing the crown or any personal goals. He's focused on helping the Browns win and possibly end the league's longest current postseason drought. Chubb enters Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with 38 more yards than Tennessee's Derrick Henry.